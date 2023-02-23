Gopeswhar (Uttarakhand), Feb 23 (PTI) Two men of Nepalese origin were held on Thursday for committing theft in a house vacated by its owners in subsidence-hit Joshimath.

Rekam Bahadur Joshi and Dipak Giri were arrested for the burglary and all the stolen goods including an LED TV were recovered from them, Chamoli SP Pramendra Dobhal said.

Also Read | Bihar Police Warn People Against Provocative, Objectionable Social Media Posts.

Owners of two houses had filed separate complaints on Wednesday saying that water faucets, two geysers, electric wires, switch boards, an LED TV and two petromax cylinders had been stolen from their deserted homes.

The thieves had broken into their homes, Dobhal said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Missing Teen Vlogger's Body Found in Howrah Canal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)