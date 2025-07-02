Mumbai, July 2 (PTI) In a joint operation, the crime branch and the forest department foiled a bid to sell an ivory stick in Ghatkopar area and detained two individuals, officials said on Wednesday.

The seized item is valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh in the international market.

Forest Department officials confirmed that the stick was made from ivory. Further investigation is underway.

