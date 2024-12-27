Rourkela (Odisha), Dec 27 (PTI) The Odisha Police has arrested two persons from Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan for allegedly duping a resident of Rourkela city, a police officer said on Friday.

The complainant, Arun Kumar Mandal, had alleged that the duo cheated him of Rs 23 lakh through online transactions, they said.

A special team of the Rourkela Police visited Rajasthan and arrested the two, residents of Jaipur and Jodhpur, a police officer said.

“After initial investigation, we found that this is the handiwork of an organised gang, which is operating all over India and internationally. In the first phase, we have apprehended two persons and the probe is underway,” SP Nitesh Wadhwani said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)