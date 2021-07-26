Dholpur (Raj), Jul 26 (PTI) Two men were arrested in this district of Rajasthan for allegedly kidnapping an Agra-based doctor, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Bhola and Ramkesh, were arrested with indigenous pistols and live cartridges. The Agra police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on arrest of these accused, Dholpur SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.

Umakant Gupta (60), a senior surgeon and resident of Trans Yamuna Colony of Agra, was kidnapped on July 13 while he was returning home from his private clinic.

He was allegedly kidnapped by gangster Badan Singh and his accomplices, who were demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore from his family.

Earlier, in a joint operation conducted by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan police, the surgeon was rescued and two suspects - Pawan and Anjali Meena alias Mangla Patidar alias Sandhya - were detained late on July 14, police had said, adding the kingpin and two others, involved in the case, have absconded.

