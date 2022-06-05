Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) The city police on Sunday arrested two persons including a cab driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a 11-year old girl after kidnapping her, police said.

This comes close on the heels of alleged rape of a minor girl in which five persons including three juveniles were involved.

The relatives of the girl on May 31 filed a police complaint stating that she was missing and while the investigation was in progress, on June 1, the patrolling staff found her and identified as she was the one who was missing. She was referred to a Bharosa Centre for recording her statement.

As per her statement, she was proceeding to her parents' house on May 31 evening. On the way she was lured by the cab driver (A1) to get into his taxi and with the help of another accused (A2) she was taken to the latter's house where she was sexually assaulted, police said in a press release.

Both the accused were produced before a local court which remanded them, it added.

