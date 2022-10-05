New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Two men were injured on Wednesday when four suspects attacked them during a robbery bid in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said.

Based on the information, police reached the spot and the injured were shifted to the hospital, they said.

Inquiry revealed that the two men left their office and when they reached near Prembari Pul, four people standing there on the roadside tried to rob them, a senior police officer said.

When the victims resisted, the accused injured them with knife and robbed one mobile phone, Rs 3,000 cash and fled away, the officer said.

Two accused identified as Ashutosh (18) and Satish (22), both residents of SS Nagar, have been arrested, the officer said.

The mobile phone and some cash have also been recovered. Both accused are drug addicts and committed robbery to fund their addiction, they said.

Efforts are being made to trace the remaining accused, police added.

