New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Two men suffered burn injuries while trying to douse a fire at a building in Southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Friday.

The fire was reported to the police control room on Thursday night, they said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Attacked With Knife and Iron Chain in Bhawani Peth, Suffers Injuries on Chest and Neck; Four Detained.

It was informed that the fire has broken out on the first floor of a house in Mohan Block in Sagarpur, police said.

"Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot. Manoj (40) and Rahul (32) suffered burns while attempting to douse the fire," a senior police officer said.

Also Read | India vs Nepal Free Live Streaming Online ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of IND U19 vs NEP U19 Super Six CWC Match on TV.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)