Lohardaga (Jharkhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): Two jawans of CoBRA battalion got injured in IED blast in Bulbul-Peshrar area where a team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF destroyed Maoist camp, said Jharkhand Police.

Both have been evacuated by helicopter, added the police.

An extensive operation has been launched in the area, as per the police. (ANI)

