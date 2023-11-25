Nagpur, Nov 25 (PTI) A joint team of police from Jammu and Kashmir and Nagpur on Saturday arrested two youths for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl from the Union Territory and bringing her to Maharashtra, an official said.

The minor, a Class 10 student, was apparently in a relationship with one of the accused, Mohd Muddasir Hussain (19), said the Sitabuldi police of Nagpur city.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Minor Rape Victim Sets Herself on Fire in Murshidabad, Dies; Accused Absconding.

Muddasir allegedly promised to marry the girl and get her a job in Hyderabad. Muddasir, his cousin Mohd Yasir Hussain Shaheen (19) and the girl left J&K and first headed to Delhi. They arrived in Nagpur on a train on Saturday, said the official.

A team of J&K police and their Nagpur counterparts arrested the young men at the railway station, he said. While Muddasir hails from Kishtwar district in J&K, Yasir is a resident of Doda district there.

Also Read | CPI-M Youth Wing Leader Jaick Thomas Served Defamation Notice for Hate Speech Against PM Narendra Modi.

The girl has been sent to a government hostel in Nagpur, while the J&K police are carrying out further investigations in the matter, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)