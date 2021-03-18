Noida (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Six members of a family including two children and a woman suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out Thursday at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said.

Two members of the family that lives in Sector 28 were discharged after basic treatment while the remaining have been referred to Delhi for better medical care, they said.

"The fire broke out in the morning while the family, which runs a small, make-shift eatery in the city, was preparing snacks for their business," Sector 20 SHO Munish Pratap Singh said.

"The fire broke out apparently due to a gas leakage from the LPG cylinder at the home," Singh told PTI.

The family included three men, wife of one of them and two children, he said.

Four of them, including the children aged 14 and 5, have been referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)