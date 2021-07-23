Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Two buses collided in Punjab's Moga district on Friday, leaving two persons dead and over 20 injured, police said.

While one bus was a state transport vehicle, the other one was a private mini bus, police said.

Moga's Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmanbir Singh Gill told PTI over phone that the injured have been rushed to a hospital. Some of the injured persons, who were in the private mini bus, were stated to be travelling for a Congress party's function here in which Navjot Singh Sidhu will assume charge as the party's new state unit chief.

Four working presidents of the state unit will also formally assume charge on Friday.

