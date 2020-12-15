Sultanpur (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Two women were killed while four other persons were injured when the SUV they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck at post-office crossing in the city area here, police said.

Also Read | RT-PCR Test Rates in Maharashtra Reduced From Rs 980 to Rs 700 by State Government.

Jahara Devi (45) and Pratima Pal (40) were killed on the spot, they said adding the injured included the SUV driver.

Also Read | Bihar Liquor Ban: Despite Prohibition, 8,606 Liters of Alcoholic Drink Seized per Day in Last 11 Months.

The injured have been admitted to the local hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

A probe is on in the matter, police said, adding the truck driver managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)