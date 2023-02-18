Mathura (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were killed when an autorickshaw ferrying devotees from Rajasthan rammed into a truck in the district's Jait area, police here said on Saturday.

Six devotees have suffered serious injuries, they said.

Also Read | Maha Shivratri 2023: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Offers Prayers at Devi Talab Mandir, Maha Lakshmi Mandir in Jalandhar.

Eight people from the Kama area in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district were on their way to Vrindavan for "jalabhishek (offering of water)" of Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri. At Jait, while descending a flyover, the autorickshaw driver lost control and rammed into a stationary truck, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bishen said.

The victims have been identified as Vishnu (26), the autorickshaw driver, and Shivdan, the police said.

Also Read | GST Council Reduced Tax on Liquid Jaggery and Pencil Sharpeners, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The injured devotees are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)