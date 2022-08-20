Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two persons including a 9-year-old boy died in Himachal's Kangra district early on Saturday in separate incidents of house collapse due to heavy rain in the state, officials said.

"The 9-year-old boy was reported dead in Shahpur sub-division and another death was reported from Dheera sub-division of a 48-year-old migrant labourer. Both deaths occurred in separate incidents of house collapse," the police said.

The Chakki bridge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday, Additional District Magistrate informed."The Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed today," said ADM Rohit Rathore, Kangra.Also, this morning a flash flood occurred in the Mandi district of the state in the early hours, causing water to enter houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road, officials said today.The incident affected places at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach in the district, a bulletin by the Himachal Pradesh-State Emergency Response Support System stated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gandharva Rathore informed that the bridge was declared temporary unsafe on the August 2 and today it collapsed due to heavy rain.

"Yesterday a group of 10 people was rescued from Neugal Khadd in Palampur and two persons are rescued today from Jaisinghpur sub-division," he added.

The aftermath of the landslides had intense repercussions as reports of heavy water flow damaging various roads came to the fore.

"The sub-Divisional Magistrate across Kangra district as well as the additional deputy magistrates are on the field as of now and they are ensuring that all these road blockages are clear as soon as possible and we are on alert," Rathore further said.

In view of incessant rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20, district deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said in an order issued on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, on Friday a cloudburst and a landslide were reported in the Mandi area of the state.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather.The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25. (ANI)

