Etawah (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others injured when a car lost control and hit a divider at Chobia, police here said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday when the car travelling from Delhi to Sasaram in Bihar hit the divider, killing Javed Miyan (42) and Saddam Hussain (30) on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh said.

Two others were rushed to the hospital and their condition is stable, the police said.

