Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) Two men were killed and another was injured on Sunday when a truck hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said.

The incident took place allegedly when the motorcycle tried to overtake the truck in Fatanpur area, they said.

Rajendra Patel (42) and Rajbahadur (75) died in the accident while another person is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Police have seized the truck and efforts are on to nab the driver.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

