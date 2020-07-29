Rajouri, July 29: An infiltration bid has been foiled by the Indian Army at the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district. Two infiltrators have been killed, said sources. Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Kill Policeman in Kulgam's Qazigund Area.

Sources said one infiltrator has been injured while the remaining two ran away. The incident took place late on Monday night, the sources added.

