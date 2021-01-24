Mathura, Jan 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed and over ten injured in a head-on collision between two four-wheelers on Nandgaon Barsana road in the district on Sunday with a motorcyclist tailing one of the vehicles hitting it from behind, police said.

Two persons travelling in a pick-up van died on the spot when a Scorpio SUV carrying some pilgrims from a Mathura temple hit it, Mathura's Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sirish Chandra said.

As the two vehicles collided, a motorcyclist ended up hitting the pick-up van from behind, said Chandra, adding all the injured persons were rushed to various hospitals in the district after the accident.

The accident took place near Sanket village under Barsana police station, the SP said, adding the Scorpio was carrying pilgrims coming from Ladli Ji temple in Barsana.

The two people travelling in the pick-up van were returning from Shergarh after condoling the death of their relative, he said.

The two killed in the accident were identified as Pohap Singh, 65 and Kanhaiya Singh, both residents of Neemgaon village under Goverdhan police station.

