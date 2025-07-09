Hapur, Jul 8 (PTI) Two men were killed while three others injured when a speeding car lost control, crashed into a divider and overturned on a bypass here on Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, the victims -- identified as Shoaib, Faiz, Sahil, Ali and Harshit Gupta, all residents of Delhi --? were returning from a trip to Nainital.

Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2025: From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, Check Full List of Indians Who Have Won or Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize As Pakistan and Israel Nominate US President Donald Trump for 2025 Award.

As their car approached the Bachlota flyover in Babu Garh area, it lost control, hit the divider and overturned, they said.

Shoaib and Faiz died on the spot, while Sahil, Ali and Harshit sustained injuries.

Also Read | 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross': PM Narendra Modi Accorded Brazil's Highest Civilian Honour by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Watch Video).

Babu Garh Station House Officer Mahendra Singh said the injured were admitted to the hospital and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The damaged car was removed from the road to restore traffic flow, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)