Bhopal, Mar 4 (PTI) Two labourers were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at a construction site in the Usha Nagar locality, said Sanju Kamle, in-charge of Annapurna police station.

Also Read | Modi Ka Parivaar: Case Registered Against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for Indecent Remarks on PM Narendra Modi.

The police rescued the labourers trapped under the debris in an hour-long operation and rushed them to the nearest hospital, he said.

Their condition is said to be out of danger after treatment, the official said.

Also Read | Murder-Suicide Bid in Tamil Nadu: Man Sets Himself on Fire, Hugs Estranged Lover in Thanjavur; Both Critical.

The police are probing the incident, and appropriate legal action will be taken against the contractor if there is any negligence on his part, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)