Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): In a tragic incident, two labourers lost their lives after the roof of an under-construction resort suddenly collapsed on Friday night, said Police.

The incident occurred at the Laser Resort situated along the Bahraich-Sitapur highway in the rural Kotwali area of Bahraich.

According to the police, at the time of the mishap, eight labourers were working beneath the structure.

While some faced minor injuries, two of them died as the roof caved in.

After hours of rescue operations, the bodies of the deceased were recovered, and the injured were rushed to Bahraich Medical College for treatment. The rescue operation also involved assistance from SDRF teams and the deployment of heavy machinery to rescue the trapped labourers.

"The roof of the under-construction resort collapsed in which two labourers died, while the others sustained minor injuries. The rescue operations are currently underway," said Bahraich Additional District Magistrate, Ranjan Srivastava (ANI)

