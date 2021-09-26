Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Two terrorists linked with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who were also involved in the killing of a BJP leader Waseem Bari last year, were neutralised by the security forces in an encounter in Watrina village of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

As per an official statement of Jammu and Kashmir police, both terrorists were identified as Azad Ahmad Shah and Abid Rashid Dar, affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Driver Dies as Auto Overturns on Applying Brakes to Avoid Collision with Motorcycle.

"The killed terrorist Abid Rashid Dar was a Pakistani trained terrorist who had crossed over the Wagah Border in April 2018 and had infiltrated back in the year 2019," it said.

Police said that both terrorists, along with two other terrorists Usman and Sajad were involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari and his brother and father. Usman and Sajad were killed in an encounter in August 2020.

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab Makes Landfall at Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Coasts, Triggers Heavy Rains Along With Strong Winds.

"Upon receiving information about the presence of terrorists in Watrina, a cordon and search operation was launched by the Police, 14 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force in the area and contact with terrorists was established. During the operation, the terrorists refused to surrender despite being given repeated opportunities to do so and were killed in a gunfight," said the police.

As per police records, both the terrorists were involved in planning and executing terror attacks on security establishments and civilian killings. Moreover, terrorist Abid Rashid Dar was instrumental in recruiting the "gullible youth into terror ranks of proscribed terror outfit LeT in the north Kashmir," said the police.

Police informed that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 2 AK-47 rifles, one pistol and other incriminating material were recovered from the site of the encounter.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes," it added.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)