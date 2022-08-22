Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Security forces on Monday arrested two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Police along with Army and CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Elon Musk Finally Meets Pranay Pathole, Longtime Twitter Friend From India.

He identified them as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Kralpora, and Sameer Ahmad Najar, resident of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora.

Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, ammunition including two AK magazines and 54 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Also Read | JNU Clash: 6 ABVP Activists Injured After Being Assaulted by Security Guards in Campus.

He said both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Chadoora area of Budgam.

A case has been registered and further investigation initiated, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)