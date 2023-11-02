Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted two fresh weather disturbances in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Met Center, Shimla, the region will witness fresh snowfall in higher reaches of the state in the next 24 hours.

As per IMD after 4 November weather will be normal for three days and again on November 7 and 8 a fresh western disturbance will approach and will hit some isolated parts of the state.

"Tomorrow there would be snowfall in the higher reaches of the state there would be frequent western distance and it would result in snowfall in the region. On 7th and 8th October another western disturbance is also approaching but it will be weak. The temperatures will be rising after this in the region," said Surendr Paul, Head IMD Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh received isolated to widespread rain during the month of October with weak activity on many days and vigorous activity on 17th October 2023. The hill state has received 44th Highest Rainfall (mm) from the period 1901-2023 with highest rainfall received in the year 1955(413.5 mm) in the month of October.

The Monthly precipitation and departure date of IMD shows that the State received normal precipitation (9%) in Himachal Pradesh with 27.3mm actual rainfall against 25.1mm normal rainfall in October month from 01.10.2023 to 31.10.2023. District Chamba has received highest rainfall amount viz 68.2mm while district Bilaspur has received highest rainfall departure (139%) against normal rainfall.

District Bilaspur & Chamba has received large excess rainfall. District Hamipur Kullu Shimla Solan and Una has received excess rainfall District Kangra Mandi and Sirmaur has received Normal Rainfall whereas District Kinnaur and Lahul Spiti has received Deficit Rainfall. (ANI)

