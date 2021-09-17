New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Two Delhi Metro stations near Tikri border with Haryana, one of the sites of the ongoing farmers' protests, were on Friday morning closed owing to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The entry and exit gates at two stations in Haryana – Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City – that fall on the Green Line of the network were reopened later in the day.

The DMRC tweeted around 1 pm to inform commuters: "Security Update Entry and exit gates for Bahudargarh City have been opened.”

In another tweet around 6 pm, it tweeted: "Security Update Entry and exit gates for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma have been opened".

Earlier in the day, around 9.40 am, the DMRC took to Twitter to alert commuters that the entry and exit gates at the two stations had been closed.

The Green Line connects Kirti Nagar in Delhi and Brig Hoshiyar Singh in Haryana.

Farmers from various states have been protesting at Singhu and Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border and Ghazipur along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, where they have camped since November 25 last year, seeking repeal of the three new agricultural laws.

