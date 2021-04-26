Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Security forces busted two militant hideouts in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Monday.

Based on a credible input, security forces busted two militant hideouts in the Adipal Jungle area of Aharbal, in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

During a search in the area, two hideouts were busted and subsequently destroyed, he said.

The spokesman said the security forces were able to recover incriminating materials and arms/ammunition including a 7.62 mm PK machine gun, a UMG, nine PK machine gun 7.67 mm carts, a nine mm (star) pistol with magazine, a nine mm pistol (disassembled), 24 nine mm pistol RDS, a rotating bolt (AK-47), 237 AK-47 rounds, a chili grenade, 32 5.56 mm RDS and an AK-47 magazine.

Some other items including four solar plates, 42 AK-47 fired cases, two combat pouches, two sleeping bags, a burkha (veil), two army pattern shirts and a CISF pattern shirt, he added.

All the recovered material have been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation and a case has been registered, the spokesman said.

