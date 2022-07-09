Gonda (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle, himself a minor, in a village here police said on Saturday.

According to police, the girl was raped by her 16-year-old uncle in a field on Tuesday.

The accused fled from the spot when hearing the screams of the girl, her family members, who were working in the field, rushed to her rescue.

Dhanepur Police Station SHO Sanjay Kumar Gupta said that a case was registered Friday night against the minor boy on the complaint of the girl's father.

Circle Officer (CO) Vinay Kumar Singh inspected the spot on Saturday and launched a search operation to nab the accused. He said that the victim has been sent to the district headquarters for medical examination.

In another such incident in Uttar Pradesh, a nine-year-old girl was raped on Saturday by a man from her village.

The accused is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, said police.

According to the father of the victim, her daughter was alone in their house on Saturday morning, when one Amar of the same village, came and lied to her that her mother had met with an accident outside the village.

He took the girl to a secluded place outside the village and raped her there, according to the girl's father's complaint.

Sakit's Circle Officer (CO) Sunil Kumar Tyagi said that the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the law. He said that the medical examination of the victim has been done.

