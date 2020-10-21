Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Two most wanted criminals were arrested in Shahpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The arrested duo -- Jitendra and Gaurav -- are both wanted in a dozen cases including a triple murder case, attempt to murder, attack on a Dalit family, among others.

According to SP (Rural) Naipal Singh, the criminals were also involved in the Khatauli triple murder case in which three men from Haryana were murdered with their bodies recovered from the Ganga Canal in April last year.

