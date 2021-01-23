Sukma, Jan 23 (PTI) Two Naxals were arrested following a gunfight between security forces and ultras in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Saturday.

Kawasi Masa (30) and Muchaki Budhra (30) were held on Friday from a forest between Dhanikortha and Kormagondi villages when a joint team of security forces was out on a search operation, a police official said.

Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the action, he said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest it came under Naxal fire.

After a brief exchange of fire, Maoists fled from the spot, following which the two cadres were apprehended from there, the official added.

A 5-kg tiffin bomb, five detonators, a Maoist uniform and other materials were recovered from the possession of the two ultras, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)