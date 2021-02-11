Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Two Naxals have been arrested in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Manglu Kudyami (20) andMadnya alias Surya Talandi (38) were arrested on February 9in a joint operation by C-60 commandos of police and Damrancha police squad from Kurtaghat forest in Bhangarampetha area, an official release said.

Kudyami had been working with Naxals' Sandra dalam since 2018 and was involved in the Kurtaghat Naxal-police encounter of 2019, it said.

Talandi joined Naxals in 2005 and was presently `section commander' of the Iddapalli Jan Militia company, the release said.

Both have several cases registered against them at various police stations in Gadchiroli district and the neighbouring Chhattisgarh, it added.

