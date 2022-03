Port Blair, Mar 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,019 on Wednesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory now has eight active cases, while 9,882 people have recovered from the disease so far, including three in the last 24 hours, it said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The administration has thus far tested over seven lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.02 lakh people.

