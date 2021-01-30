Kohima, Jan 30 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 12,090, a health department official said.

The fresh cases were reported from Kohima, Health and Family Welfare Department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Five patients were cured of the disease during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 11,806, he said.

Nagaland now has 52 active cases, while 78 patients succumbed to the disease and 144 migrated to other states.

Ten more COVID-19 patients died due to other reasons, Hangsing said.

The state has so far conducted 1,24,820 sample tests for COVID-19.

