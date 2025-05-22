Two of the seven all-party delegations left for partner countries on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Two of the seven all-party delegations, constituted by the government to carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism and apprise about Operation Sindoor, embarked on their destinations on Wednesday.

The two delegations, which left the national capital, are led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Seven all-party delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council.

The delegation led by Shinde will visit UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone. It includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg and Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD's Sasmit Patra, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, , BJP leader SS Ahluwalia and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Shinde said it is a great opportunity for whole team to put forward the India's message.

"I am fortunate to lead a group going to UAE and West Africa... I think its very much important to give a message to the entire world what India is facing since many years. A message what Pakistan is doing what all years, how Pakistan is supporting terrorism, funding terrorism. This is a great opportunity for entire team... India and Pakistan gained independence at the same time, but India has been progressing in their economy while Pakistan has been progressing only in terrorism..."

Ahluwalia said India will give a befitting reply to the false news spread by Pakistan's propaganda machinery.

"We are going to tell the world the reality of what happened on April 22 and what has been happening even before that because Pakistan is spreading false propaganda all over the world. We will give a correct answer to the false news spread by their propaganda machinery."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a blow to the soul of India. PM Modi and our armed forces have given a befitting reply to this, through Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor is a new pledge of justice. PM has made it very clear that terror and talks can't go together, blood and water won't flow together, trade and terror will not happen together; whenever India would hold talks, it will be over PoK. With the sense of Nation First, cutting across party lines, this all-party delegation is going...We will present India's position before these nations," she said.

The delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha will visit Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism! The first group of All Party Delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has departed for a 5-nation visit as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. The delegation will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore to affirm India's resolve on combating terrorism in all its forms," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post X.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, former union minister Salman Khurshid, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, and former Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

Sanjay Jha said the purpose of the visit is to tell the whole world the truth about Pakistan's policy of patronising terrorism and the action taken by India in response under Operation Sindoor.

"The biggest issue is that terrorism is Pakistan's state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal Pakistan's face to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state," Jha told ANI.

"We want to tell this matter to the whole world, and the other thing is about the nuclear bluff. We want to convey that we will not tolerate the terrorist activities perpetrated by Pakistan. We want to convey the message that enough is enough now," he added.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said that the diplomatic outreach visits will convey India's united stand against cross-border terrorism to the world.

"As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending seven delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi's govt is a well-thought-out exercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India's stand on cross-border terrorism," Sarangi told ANI.

CPI-M leader John Brittas said that the all-party delegation visiting different countries to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism on the global stage will convey the message of the nation against terrorism to the world community.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

