Banda (UP) Jul 16 (PTI) Two people, including an assistant development officer, were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in the Naraina Kotwali area here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening and the deceased were identified as ADO Raj Bahadur Kushvaha (39) and Lalak Singh (35), SHO Nareni Giriraj Singh said.

They were rushed to a hospital, where they succumbed to injuries later, the SHO said, adding both were without helmets.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

