New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Two people wanted in murder, attempt to murder and robbery cases were arrested from the Begumpur area here in the early hours of Friday following a brief exchange of fire, police said.

They were identified as Mahesh, alias Bholi, and Mohit, alias Deepak, they said.

Both of them were injured in the encounter and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

They were previously involved in more than 60 cases related to robbery, snatching and murder in Delhi, he said.

