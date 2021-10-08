New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Two persons, including a woman were arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday for criminal conspiracy and allegedly killing the son of a police officer due to a dispute over money.

The accused have been identified as Bhupender and Anita. They both were arrested in a joint operation by the staff of Chhawla Police station and Special Staff, Dwarka.

The victim had borrowed Rs 2000 from Anita and the accused started demanding heavy interest from him. On Thursday, the victim was taken to the Najafgarh house of the main accused, Anil, where he was shot to death.

Anil and another accused named Vikash are yet to be arrested.

A case has been registered at the Chhawla Police station against the accused.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

