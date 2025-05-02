Berhampur (Odisha) May 2 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Odisha's Ganjam district, an official said.

The accused were identified as Muna Khan (20) of Antarabatia village, near Gopalpur, and a 16-year-old boy from Khurda district, police said.

The deceased, a student of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur, was in a relationship with Khan for the past few years, which ended recently for unspecified reasons, according to police.

On Thursday morning, both the accused went to the victim's house in Karapalli, under the jurisdiction of Gopalpur police station, while she was alone.

An argument broke out between Khan and the girl.

During the confrontation, Khan allegedly threatened to harm himself if she did not agree to rekindle their relationship, police said.

"He then cut his hand with a blade. The girl attempted to intervene and tried to take the blade from him. She also tried to call her father. Khan then attempted to snatch the phone from her, leading to a struggle," police added.

At that point, the juvenile allegedly struck the girl on the head with a crowbar, causing her to collapse, police said, adding that Khan then cut the girl's hand before fleeing the scene.

Police recovered a crowbar, two razor blades, a motorcycle, and two mobile phones used in the crime.

The accused were apprehended while trying to flee from Berhampur, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

