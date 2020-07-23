Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 528 kilograms of poppy seized from their possession on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

During routine checking on the highway, a police team stopped one Punjab-bound truck in Udhampur and conducted a search, they said.

Also Read | Govt of India Amends General Financial Rules 2017 : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

When it was searched, 528 kg of poppy was recovered from the driver Gurjit Singh along with Sourav Singh of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, they said.

The accused men were arrested on the spot and the banned substance was seized, they further said.

Also Read | Lockdown to be Imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur District From July 24-27 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Essentials Services to Remain Open.

A case was registered at Udhampur police station and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)