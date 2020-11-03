Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): Two railway coaches that were stabled at Medchal Railway Station caught fire on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Ch Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railway said, "Of the 10 coaches that were stabled at the station for many months, two caught fire around 1:30 PM on Tuesday."

"The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty reported," the CPRO said. (ANI)

