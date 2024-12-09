New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Two private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The DFS official said calls of bomb threats were received from DPS RK Puram at 7.06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 6.15 am.

Also Read | Chennai Horror: Mentally Challenged College Girl Gangraped, 2 Arrested, Hunt On for 7 Others.

The fire officials, including the dog squad, bomb detection teams, and local police reached the schools and conducted the search operation.

As of now, nothing suspicious has been found, a police official said.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Arrives in Moscow, to Hold Talks With Vladimir Putin, Participate in Commissioning Ceremony of INS Tushil (See Pics).

The official said further checking was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)