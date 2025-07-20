Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl and her younger sister drowned in a pond while grazing goats in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday, police said.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Chhotelal Meena said that the incident occurred near Sendriya village.

Hina (13) and Achuki (9) had gone towards a forested area near the pond to graze goats. While playing, one of the sisters slipped into the water, and the other drowned while attempting to save her, the officer said.

Villagers and nearby herders alerted the police after witnessing the girls drown. A team from Adarsh Nagar police station rushed to the spot and, with the help of locals, recovered the bodies from the water.

The sisters were taken to JLN Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary.

