Srinagar, May 6 (PTI) Two soldiers died and two others were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge near the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The Army vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into a gorge at Reyala Murchana Road in Teetwal area of Karnah, they said.

While two soldiers died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and have been evacuated to Army hospital here, officials added.

