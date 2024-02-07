Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Two students were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a Metro rail pillar in Nagpur, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Sitabuldi police station area when 20-year-olds Om Sanjay Bahade and Karthik Sunil Mandavkar were travelling on a two-wheeler.

Bahade was a second-year student at Priyadarshini Engineering College, while Mandavkar was pursuing a marketing course.

“Om (Bahade) lost control of the motorcycle and it hit a pillar, causing severe injuries to both riders. Police rushed them to the hospital but doctors declared them dead,” the official added.

