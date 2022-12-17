Saharanpur (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Four motorcycle-borne masked miscreants shot and injured two schoolgoing children here on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in an area under Deoband police station when Vinay, a class 12 student, and Siddharth, a class 9 student, were on their way to school on a bike, they said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2022: From Queen Elizabeth II's Death to Russia-Ukraine War and Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, List of Major Global News and Events of the Year.

Four masked miscreants who came from behind on two bikes fired at the duo with pistols, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said.

After receiving information, the SSP reached the spot and formed four police teams and all check posts in the district were alerted, police said.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar, BJP Engage in Blame Game Over Death Due Spurious Liquor in Saran.

While one of the boys was shot in the back and the other suffered a bullet injury on his leg, the SSP said, They were rushed to a government hospital and later referred to a higher care centre after administering first aid.

According to the police, a report has also been sought from the Chief Minister's Office in this regard.

The relatives of the students have lodged a report against the accused and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the shooting, the SSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)