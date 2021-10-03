Agra, Oct 3 (PTI) Two teenaged boys suffered minor injuries on Sunday evening when a stone slab of the parapet of an ancient building in Fatehpur Sikri near here fell upon them amid the thunderstorm and lightning, an official said.

The stone slab of the parapet of Langar Khana, an ancient building under the upkeep of the Archaeological Survey of India, fell upon children, who were sitting right under it, an ASI official said.

“Two children got minor injuries and are safe after treatment," Superintending Archaeologist Rajkumar Patel of ASI's Agra Circle said.

The part of the building, Langar Khana near Buland Darwaza, which has suffered damage will be repaired soon, he said.

