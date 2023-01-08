Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) The army has shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

The terrorists were killed in the Balakote sector of the district late Saturday, they said.

The officials said army personnel noticed suspicious movement at a forward village and opened fire. The two terrorists were neutralised, they said.

The bodies of the slain terrorists were found when the army launched a search operation in the area this morning, the officials said.

