Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): Two terrorist were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the general area of Degwar Terwan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch during the wee hours of Monday, a Defence official said.

“Two terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of the Indian Army and J&K Police. One terrorist fell down immediately, and the second terrorist tried to run back, engaged and hit and was seen falling down near LoC. Operation underway,” Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Gunned Down as Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Bid in Poonch (Watch Video).

According to officials, the contact was established by ambush in Garhi Battalion, Poonch, around 02:00 am. Two individuals were observed moving across the LoC in the general area of Degwar Terva.

More details awaited.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Man Pushes Girlfriend Before Moving Tanker After She Allegedly Forces Him To Marry Her; Arrested.

Similarly, on Sunday, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Kupwara police in Tangdhar Sector, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

Police said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter while trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector.

"Army and Kupwara police, in a joint operation, foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising a terrorist on the LoC in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)