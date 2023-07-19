Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara here, Indian Army said on Wednesday.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said the joint operation, involving Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir police, was launched along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara.

"Op Khakhi Patch, Macchal #Kupwara. In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_India & @JmuKmrPolice, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 02 x Terrorists eliminated & 04 x AK Rifles, 06 x Hand Grenades & other war-like stores have been recovered. Ops in progress," the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday four terrorists were killed in an encounter by security forces.

The joint operation involving Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir police along with other forces was conducted in the Sindhara area of Poonch. (ANI)

