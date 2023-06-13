Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area Kupwara district.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall in Gujarat: 21,000 People From Coastal Districts Shifted to Temporary Shelters; ICG Evacuates 50 Personnel From Oil Rig.

The police said that a search operation is underway.

According to the police, a terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Bandipora Police in a joint operation with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Also Read | Earthquake Measuring 5.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, No Damage to Property or Casualty Reported.

Officials said that Bandipora Police, jointly with the 13 Rashtriya Rifles and the 45Bn Central Reserve Police Force, arrested a terrorist associate of LeT at Baharabad Hajin.

The police recovered two Chinese hand grenades from the arrested accused, they said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)