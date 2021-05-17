Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): Two terrorists, who were eliminated in the encounter were affiliated to the Al-Badr terror outfit, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday.

"Two terrorists killed in the encounter were from Al-Badr terror outfit", Kumar told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the police said that two unidentified terrorists have been nuetralised in an encounter at Khanmoh area of Srinagar.

"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (toll 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the early morning hours today.

Earlier on Sunday, an improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by alert security forces in Shopian district.Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the security establishment already had input regarding the planting of IED in the Turkawangam area of Shopian. (ANI)

